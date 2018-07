Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police in North Philadelphia are investigating after a teen is assaulted near Temple University’s campus.

Officers swarmed Broad and Jefferson Streets Sunday night in response to a large group of unruly teens.

Police say upwards of 200 teens were causing problems in the area around 7:30 p.m.

A police vehicle was also vandalized.

The emergency response team was called in to break-up the crowd.