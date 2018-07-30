  • CBS 3On Air

SALEM COUNTY, N.J.  (CBS) — Authorities in Salem County are hoping to identify a woman who picked up a bat in the Pittsgrove Township ACME.

They think the bat could be infected with rabies.

Witnesses saw the woman pick up the bat Sunday afternoon while she was shopping with two kids, saying she would take it home to release it.

County health officials say there is a potential risk for rabies exposure since the bat was seen flying erratically during daytime hours.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

