PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Jay-Z will meet privately on Monday night while the rapper is in town with his wife, Beyoncé, for the On The Run II tour, CBS3 has learned.

The meeting comes amid some confusion over the location of the popular Made In America festival which is held on Labor day along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

The city announced earlier this month — citing “logistical difficulties on the parkway” — that they would be moving the location of the festival.

The announcement led to a fiery exchange from Jay-Z, saying in a statement, “The city is right, in one respect, the first Made In America festival took place when there was a great need for tourism. By their admission, the festival first started as a ‘unique attraction to the City on an otherwise quiet Labor Day weekend. Over the years, tourism has grown overall.’ Our question is, ‘How do you think that tourism grew, Mayor Kenney?’” Jay-Z said.

The rapper continued, “We consider this stance a failure on the Mayor’s part. Is this an accurate representation of how he and his administration treat partners that economically benefit his city? Do they regularly reject minority-owned businesses that want to continue to thrive and grow alongside his city’s people?”

But just last week, the city said the location of the festival would not be changing.

Kenney says he met with ROC Nation officials last Monday in Conshohocken, and though a final contract has not yet been signed, most of the details have been worked out.

“We are happy to announce the Made in America festival will continue at the heart of the Philadelphia, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for many years to come. After a candid and constructive discussion with the Mayor, we are confident any miscommunication is corrected, and we are proactively addressing any concerns. We are committed to bringing the best experience possible to Philadelphians and all music lovers as well as the continuing prosperity of the city,” said chief operating officer of ROC Nation, Desiree Perez, in a statement.