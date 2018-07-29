  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police and fire crews are working on clearing a car accident on I-95 southbound.

Police say that it appears that a car was driving in the wrong direction.

Two cars were involved in the accident.

At least one person has been injured.

There is no confirmation of further injuries, yet.

As of now, I-95 southbound remains closed between Woodhaven and Academy Roads.

Only some traffic is allowed through, but most traffic is being redirected off I-95 southbound at Woodhaven Road

 

 

