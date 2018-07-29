  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) —  A Delaware man is accused of a brazen attack on an elderly couple in Rehoboth Beach.

School District Investigating Teacher’s Apparent Nazi-Themed Wrestler Persona 

Police say Steven Snell broke into the couple’s home Saturday, assaulted them, and made them drive to the bank to withdraw money.

steven snell mugshot Police: Man Kidnapped, Robbed Elderly Couple From Their Home

Credit: CBS3.

The 81-year old woman tells police that Snell then took off with her husband while he was in the trunk of the vehicle.

Police: Suspect Assaults 2 Officers, Steals Police Car In West Philadelphia

Police later found the car and her 82-year-old husband, who had minor injuries.

Police eventually caught up with Snell and arrested him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s