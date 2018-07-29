Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware man is accused of a brazen attack on an elderly couple in Rehoboth Beach.

Police say Steven Snell broke into the couple’s home Saturday, assaulted them, and made them drive to the bank to withdraw money.

The 81-year old woman tells police that Snell then took off with her husband while he was in the trunk of the vehicle.

Police later found the car and her 82-year-old husband, who had minor injuries.

Police eventually caught up with Snell and arrested him.