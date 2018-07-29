Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Phillies player Jim Thome has been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Thome’s signing prior to the 2003 season helped launch the Phillies as an attractive free-agent destination. Over parts of four seasons with the team, Thome hit .260 with 101 home runs, 281 RBI and a .925 OPS.

Former Phillies First Baseman Jim Thome Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame

In June, the Phillies honored Thome during a pre-game ceremony in which he threw out the first pitch.

“Today’s a special day for a very special guy,” the Phillies tweeted to commemorate Thome’s accomplishment and importance to the team’s history.

Today’s a special day for a very special guy. Congratulations to Jim Thome on his induction into the @baseballhall today! #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/d3kSZpE4xB — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 29, 2018

During his incredible career, 21-year long career, Thome recorded 612 home runs.

Forty-seven of those home runs were during his first season with the Phillies.

Former Phillies 1st Baseman Jim Thome Among 19 First-Time Candidates On Hall Of Fame Ballot

The soft-spoken Thome is the only person in Major League Baseball history to hit his 300th (Cleveland), 400th (Philadelphia), 500th (Chicago White Sox) and 600th (Minnesota) home runs with different teams.

He was inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame in 2016.