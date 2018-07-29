  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Art Sanctuary celebrated its 34th anniversary with a street festival and mural dedication Saturday in South Philadelphia.

Along with live music, there was food, art on display and dance performances to honor the Black Arts Festival anniversary.

The Celebration of Black Arts is one of the oldest and most prominent events of its kind in the nation.

live music art sanctuary festival Art Sanctuary Celebrates 34th Anniversary With Black Arts Festival

Credit: CBS3.

The event ends the annual month-long celebration of black arts in Philadephia.

According to Art Sanctuary, over 7,500 people participate in the events.

Throughout the month of July, Art Sanctuary offered free workshops, dance classes, and panel discussions.

