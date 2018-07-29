Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Art Sanctuary celebrated its 34th anniversary with a street festival and mural dedication Saturday in South Philadelphia.

Along with live music, there was food, art on display and dance performances to honor the Black Arts Festival anniversary.

The Celebration of Black Arts is one of the oldest and most prominent events of its kind in the nation.

The event ends the annual month-long celebration of black arts in Philadephia.

According to Art Sanctuary, over 7,500 people participate in the events.

Throughout the month of July, Art Sanctuary offered free workshops, dance classes, and panel discussions.