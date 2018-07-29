PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvanians will not be able to download plans to make 3D-printable guns.

The decision comes after a rare Sunday night emergency hearing in Federal Court.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Governor Tom Wolf, and Pennsylvania State Police sued to block the company that distributes those plans.

The company, called Defense Distributed, agreed to block Pennsylvania users from it’s sites.

It also agreed not to upload any new 3D-printable gun files.

3 Car Accident Ends With SUV Crashing Into West Philadelphia Home

“The harm to Pennsylvanians would have been immediate and irreversible,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “Defense Distributed was promising to distribute guns in Pennsylvania in reckless disregard of the state laws that apply to gun sales and purchases in our Commonwealth. Once these untraceable guns are on our streets and in our schools, we can never get them back. The decision tonight to block Pennsylvania users from downloading these 3D gun files is a victory for public safety and common sense. The company also agreed to not upload any new gun files to its sites, another important development.”

The company promised to release the instructions on August 1, but began distributing gun files Friday July 27.

By Sunday 1,000 people had downloaded 3D plans for AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifles.