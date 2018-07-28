Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) — Two corrections officers at the Allegheny County Jail were stabbed Friday afternoon, which prompted a lockdown.

Allegheny County Police say a corrections officer called 19-year-old inmate Dakil Blair back into his cell just before 1 p.m. as the officer began to conduct a random cell search. Blair and the corrections officer then got into an altercation.

As the altercation was happening, 20-year-old inmate Douglas Lockett and a second corrections officer entered the cell.

Police say the second corrections officer saw both Blair and Lockett stabbing the first corrections officer. The fight left the cell and additional corrections officers helped subdue the inmates.

Both officers were transported to a regional trauma center.

One officer, a 49-year-old man, was stabbed below his shoulder blade. He was treated and released.

The other officer, a 42-year-old man, suffered puncture wounds and lacerations to his upper arm, shoulder and head. He is still undergoing medical evaluation at the hospital.

Police found two “shanks” — 6-inch to 8-inch spikes with cloth handles — at the scene.

Both Blair and Lockett have been placed in the restrictive housing unit pending the filing of criminal charges.

Blair and Lockett will both be charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, assault by prisoner and prohibited offensive weapons.