PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Quarterback Nick Foles and other players took time to meet with fans, including a group from the Casey Cares foundation.

The Casey Cares foundation helps families dealing with childhood illnesses.

A day like this makes the kids and parents smile.

“These kids go through so much, they spend so much time in the hospital, at the doctor’s office, they [the parents] don’t get to their children smile. Today, for a few hours, they’re seeing their favorite players, they’re not thinking about chemo, they’re not thinking about radiation,” said Amy Rosewater.

One thing you can say for sure about the Eagles, they are good to their fans!

