FALMOUTH, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Two police officers and a suspect are recovering after a shooting in a Cape Cod town.

The shootout happened Friday evening while the officers were responding to a call about a disturbance in the street.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said 21-year-old Malik Antonio Koval, of Falmouth, became agitated and pulled a gun. O’Keefe said Koval was shot multiple times and was taken to a Boston hospital.

Falmouth police Officers Donald Demiranda and Ryan Moore were wounded during the shootout.

One officer was shot twice, in his bulletproof vest and just above it, and was being treated at Falmouth Hospital. The other officer was grazed in the head and was treated and released. It is not clear which officers sustained which injuries.

Koval’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

The officers were called to the area when neighbors complained that Koval was breaking bottles, throwing trash into the middle of the street and yelling at a woman in an SUV.

Koval will face several criminal charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, prosecutors said. He couldn’t be reached for comment while hospitalized, and his attorney had not been identified through electronic court records.

