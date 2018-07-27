Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — A woman who authorities say beat her husband to death with a fire extinguisher has been sentenced to prison.

Laciana Tinsley, 44, was sentenced to 24 years behind bars after her husband, Douglas Tinsley, 74, was fatally beaten to death in January 30, 2017.

Authorities say Laciana struck her husband in the head multiple times with a fire extinguisher in the unit block of Hancock Lane. Douglas Tinsley was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This was a tragic case,” Prosecutor Coffina said. “There is no justification for the brutal killing of Mr. Tinsley. We are gratified that justice has been served, and our thoughts continue to be with the victim’s family.”

Laciana must serve 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act.