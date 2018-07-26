Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 31st annual Tour de Shore charity bicycle event will be shutting down the Ben Franklin Bridge on Sunday morning. The bridge will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m this Sunday, July 29.

The Tour de Shore is a 65-mile bike ride from Philadelphia to Atlantic City. This year’s event features a second starting point option in Berlin, New Jersey, which is 50 miles from Atlantic City.

All proceeds raised by the event go to the Tour de Shore Children’s Foundation which supports local children’s charities and the families of fallen first responders in the Philadelphia and South Jersey area.

The PATCO and pedestrian walkway will not be affected. Drivers should seek alternate routes such as the Walt Whitman or Betsy Ross Bridges.