  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under:Ardmore, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  CBS3 is headed to Ardmore for this week’s SummerFest.

Our Vittoria Woodill makes a stop at The Bercy where you can get a taste of France with without leaving the Main Line.

SNACK IN A SNAP

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s