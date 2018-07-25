Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New research confirms what’s good for the heart is also good for your brain. The landmark research shows for the first time that aggressively lowering blood pressure can reduce the risk of mild cognitive impairment and dementia.

Ronald Pickett has had high-blood pressure for more than 30 years.

“My blood pressure started climbing and then I had to go on medication,” said Pickett.

At 71 years of age, Pickett’s blood pressure has never been better and new research shows that’s not just good for his heart. A study presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference finds intensively treating blood pressure to lower the top number to 120 instead of 140 can lower the chances of developing mild cognitive impairment and dementia.

“This is really the first time we have been able to show in a clinical trial that aggressive management of these cardiovascular risk factors, such as blood pressure, can reduce a person’s risk for cognitive impairment,” said Dr. Keith Fargo, director of scientific programs and operations of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The study looked at more than 9,000 people. Patients like Pickett who received more aggressive treatment had a 19 percent lower risk of decline in memory and thinking skills.

Researchers advise thinking about your cognitive health now. If you have cardiovascular risk factors like high blood pressure, get them under control in your 30s and 40s.

Pickett is glad his blood pressure is where it should be.

“It feels a lot better knowing that I have a direction, you know, which way to go and what not to do,” said Pickett.

Pickett continues to eat better, exercise and take his medications to stay heart and brain healthy.

It’s estimated about half of adults in the United States have high-blood pressure under recent guidelines that define high as a top number of 130 or more, not 140.