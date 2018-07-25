Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — An Allentown teen who police say fled to Mexico with a 45-year-old man has been found after going missing again.

Pennsylvania State Police say 16-year-old Amy Yu was taken into custody on Wednesday in Johnstown.

On Monday, police say Yu, and two other girls, 17-year-old Nicole Richard and 16-year-old Ajah Linares, left Vision Quest in an unknown vehicle around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Ajah was also taken into custody along with Amy. Nicole was found without incident in Bedford.

Police say on March 5, 2018, 16-year-old Amy Yu fled to Mexico with 45-year-old Kevin Esterly.

The pair were later located on March 17 when Esterly was arrested and charged.

Police believe Yu went willingly with Esterly.

In an interview with Dr. Phil, Esterly’s then-wife Stacey broke her silence, saying she didn’t believe their relationship was sexual.

“In my heart, I don’t want to believe they were sexual and I’m hoping that this was just an infatuation with him trying to help her as a father figure and he got sucked into something,” Stacey told Dr. Phil of her husband’s relationship with Yu.