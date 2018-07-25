Flash Flood Watch:Philly, Surrounding Counties, North/Central Delaware, Berks County, And Lehigh Valley Until 6 A.M. Thursday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two men accused of stealing an ATM machine in the city’s Kensington section.

It happened on the 2400 block of East York Street, just before 4 a.m. on July 19.

kensington atm theft

Credit: CBS3

Surveillance cameras captured as the men dislodged the ATM from its base and placed it in the back of a U-Haul truck. Police say the men attached a belt around the ATM in order to remove it from its base.

No word on how much money was inside the ATM at the time.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s