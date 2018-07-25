Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two men accused of stealing an ATM machine in the city’s Kensington section.

It happened on the 2400 block of East York Street, just before 4 a.m. on July 19.

Surveillance cameras captured as the men dislodged the ATM from its base and placed it in the back of a U-Haul truck. Police say the men attached a belt around the ATM in order to remove it from its base.

No word on how much money was inside the ATM at the time.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.