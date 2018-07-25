BREAKING:Police ID Suspect Wanted In Connection With Series Of Sex Assaults, Robberies In West Philly
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than three weeks after a 48-inch water main burst in Center City, spilling the equivalent of nearly two dozen Olympic sized pools of water from underground, officials still don’t know what caused the rupture.

On Wednesday, some businesses are still impacted by the break, including Luminous Chiropractic.

“It’s impacting my x-ray machine, my thermography machine. I’ve had to have patients mid-exam leave the office it’s kind of a nightmare,” said Dr. Casey D’Arcy.

8bc3b6b5220f4f70a3c833ff271e5c89 Officials Say Its Going To Take Longer To Repair Center City Water Main Break

Credit: CBS3

City officials said at a meeting to update residents on the situation Wednesday night that crews still do not know what caused the water main break. But some businesses noticed a utility company digging in the area in the weeks leading up to it.

“There’s was digging in that intersection for several months around 6 every night. They would come in and would dig up and fill it back in,” said Kurt Darhower, owner of Salon Ricochet. “It definitely compromised the piping.”

Massive Water Main Break Shuts Down Several Streets In Center City

Credit: CBS3

6429b97359114672a81278c8c2bac26e Officials Say Its Going To Take Longer To Repair Center City Water Main Break

Credit: CBS3

Debra McCarty, the Philadelphia Water Commissioner confirmed, “there was a contractor there the night before as a matter of fact.”

We asked if the digging had any cause to the water main break.

“I have no idea,” she said. “That’s one of the things we’ll take into consideration in the evaluation.”

Officials hope to have the intersection open sometime in the fall but it could be closed until the start of the new year.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s