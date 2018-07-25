Flash Flood Watch:Philly, Surrounding Counties, North/Central Delaware, Berks County, And Lehigh Valley Until 6 A.M. Thursday
PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) – HQ2 Beachclub is back. After closing four years ago, the dance club that was once a popular spot at Revel has reopened at the Ocean Resort Casino at 500 Boardwalk.

The poolside club features daybeds, a VIP lounge chair section and cabanas with TVs and their own mini-pools. The spot also offers two bars and a slushie machine for strawberry daiquiris, pina coladas, strawberry lemonades and more.

HQ2 has already made news, with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal appearing at the club on July 14 as DJ Diesel as part of his Summer of Shaq tour, reports the Press of Atlantic City.

Beach attire is required for all guests. Keep up with the revolving door of DJs and musical guest artists at HQ2’s website.

Interested? Stop by to welcome the club back to the neighborhood. HQ2 Beachclub is open from 10 p.m.–4 a.m. on Friday and 11 a.m.–7 p.m. and 10 p.m.–4 a.m. on weekends. (It’s closed from Monday-Thursday.)

