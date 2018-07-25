Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Anti-ICE demonstrators protested outside Mayor Jim Kenney’s office at City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Activists are refusing to leave until @PhillyMayor makes a public statement ending Philadelphia's PARS agreement with ICE. #EndPARS #OccupyICEPHL pic.twitter.com/gUvSluyeVJ — ABOLISH ICE – PHILLY (@no_ice_PHL) July 25, 2018

Activists are calling for the abolishment of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

"MEET WITH US!" Abolish ICE Philly occupies mayoral floors of City Hall, demands @PhillyMayor Kenney meet about demand to end police/ICE collaboration in Philadelphia#EndPARS #AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/jpgqZeh1NS — Gwen Snyder is uncivil (@gwensnyderPHL) July 25, 2018

Police said there were about 10 protesters inside City Hall. No arrests were made.

Protesters say after about an hour inside the office, the mayor said he would meet with them on Friday afternoon.

Demonstrators have been protesting outside Philadelphia’s ICE headquarters in Center City this month, demanding an end to undocumented families being separated at the border.

As many as 2,551 children age 5 and up were separated from their families and 1,187 children have been reunified with parents, guardians or sponsors, the government has said. But the exact number still separated is unclear.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told members of Congress that the government is “on track” to meet Thursday’s court-ordered deadline of reuniting hundreds of migrant children with their families, lawmakers who met privately with her said.

Earlier this month, more than two dozen protesters were arrested for failing to disperse and other infractions outside of ICE’s Center City offices.

