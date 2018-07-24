Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (CBS) — Thousands of onlookers are expected during the 93rd Annual Pony Swim happening Wednesday in Chincoteague, Virginia.

The Saltwater Cowboys corralled the ponies on Monday that will swim about two hours from Assateague Island, across the Assateague Channel, to the east side of Chincoteague Island, starting at 8 a.m.

The video of the beach walk posted on Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce and Certified Visitor Center’s Facebook page shows the crowd gathered to see the rounding up of the ponies.

The pony swim event is part of Chincoteague Island’s celebration of “Christmas in July.”

A jumbotron in Memorial Park will allow people in attendance to see the swim in full glory.

The adult ponies will make the return swim on Friday morning to Assateague Island where they will live in the wild for another year.