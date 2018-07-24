Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — This is one deal you do not want to miss.

Police: Naked Man At Planet Fitness Said He Thought It Was A ‘Judgment Free Zone’

To celebrate it’s 81st birthday on Friday, Krispy Kreme is offering one sweet discount: if you buy a dozen doughnuts at regular price, you can get another dozen doughnuts for $1.

We’re celebrating our birthday Friday, July 27, but WE have a gift for YOU! According to @SHAQ, 12 + 1 = 24. Get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 when you buy any dozen at regular price at participating shops. #KrispyKremeBirthday #ShaqMath pic.twitter.com/EN1kMuCULn — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 23, 2018

The deal applies only to Original Glazed Doughnuts though, so don’t get fancy with the second batch.

The doughnut shop will also roll out a Glazed Confetti Doughnut to celebrate more than eight decades of sugary bliss. The company describes the new offering as “a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic Original Glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.”

Chrome To Start Showing ‘Not Secure’ Warnings On Many Websites

But don’t wait to try the new concoction — this sweet treat is available for one week only, Friday, July 27 to Thursday, Aug. 2.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.