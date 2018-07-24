Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Philadelphia Orchestra has acquired a Super Bowl champion.

Eagles center Jason Kelce will play baritone saxophone with the orchestra Tuesday to benefit the team’s autism challenge. The music will accompany the team’s highlights from NFL Films.

ROSTER MOVE: Philadelphia Orchestra acquires baritone saxophonist Jason Kelce (for one day). Join us at the @MannCenter to hear Jason & the @philorch play alongside @NFLFilms highlights on 7/24, benefitting the Eagles Autism Challenge: https://t.co/1ImJrInGU6 pic.twitter.com/2fZfbxbE6Z — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 19, 2018

In the offseason, Kelce played with the Avalon String Band during a Mummers Parade to celebrate Mardi Gras. The group provided Kelce with the Mummers outfit that he wore in the parade honoring the Eagles for the team’s Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

Earlier in the year, Kelce joined music students at Central High School for a jam session.

Kelce has played sax since high school.

“Before I was a Philadelphia Eagle and a Super Bowl champ, I was a Cleveland Heights Tiger growing up and I played football, hockey, field lacrosse and I played in the jazz band on the symphonic winds ensemble. Music was a big part of my life,” said Kelce.

