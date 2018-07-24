WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Southeast Pennsylvania And North/Central Delaware Until 8 A.M. Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Philadelphia Orchestra has acquired a Super Bowl champion.

Eagles center Jason Kelce will play baritone saxophone with the orchestra Tuesday to benefit the team’s autism challenge. The music will accompany the team’s highlights from NFL Films.

In the offseason, Kelce played with the Avalon String Band during a Mummers Parade to celebrate Mardi Gras. The group provided Kelce with the Mummers outfit that he wore in the parade honoring the Eagles for the team’s Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

img 6214 Eagles Jason Kelce To Play Saxophone With Philadelphia Orchestra During Special Event

Credit: Kristen Johanson

Earlier in the year, Kelce joined music students at Central High School for a jam session.

Kelce has played sax since high school.

“Before I was a Philadelphia Eagle and a Super Bowl champ, I was a Cleveland Heights Tiger growing up and I played football, hockey, field lacrosse and I played in the jazz band on the symphonic winds ensemble. Music was a big part of my life,” said Kelce.

