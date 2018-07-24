Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have released surveillance images of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in West Philadelphia.

The crash happened on Lancaster Avenue and Aspen Street, around 3:14 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say the driver was traveling at a high-speed when it struck a 61-year-old man. The car fled in an unknown direction.

Police say the vehicle possibly has damage to the hood and windshield. They say the driver may be from the area of the crash.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.