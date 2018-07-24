Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Americans will soon be able to make 3D-printed guns from home.

A Texas-based gun rights group plans to release “how-to” instructions online.

They are now legal, after the group settled a lawsuit with the State Department earlier this year.

Study: Babies Getting Added Sugar That Exceeds Max Levels Recommended For Adults

While gun rights advocates applaud the settlement, gun control experts say they have concerns.

Some 3D-printing experts say firing a bullet through a plastic device isn’t safe.