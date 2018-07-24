  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Americans will soon be able to make 3D-printed guns from home.

A Texas-based gun rights group plans to release “how-to” instructions online.

They are now legal, after the group settled a lawsuit with the State Department earlier this year.

Study: Babies Getting Added Sugar That Exceeds Max Levels Recommended For Adults 

While gun rights advocates applaud the settlement, gun control experts say they have concerns.

Some 3D-printing experts say firing a bullet through a plastic device isn’t safe.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s