PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials with the Spring-Ford Area School District are investigating a teacher after a video surfaced of him wrestling and using a Nazi phrase and symbol.

In the video obtained by Eyewitness News, “Blitzkrieg” as he calls himself, appears before cameras and a roaring crowd at an amateur wrestling match. He’s holding a flag with what appears to be an Iron Cross. “Sieg Heil” is chanted.

During the day, “Blitzkrieg” is Kevin Bean, a 5/6 grade teacher in the Spring-Ford Area School District.

“I think its blown out of proportion quite a bit. It’s something that he’s been doing for a long time. I think everyone knew about it. At least people that knew about it knew about it. It wasn’t hiding it or anything and I think a lot of people jump to conclusions before they had all the information,” parent Keith Laskey told Eyewitness News

Other district parents find the video more disturbing. At one point it’s clear there are children watching the wrestling match.

“I’m a little shocked to be honest with you. We saw the letter and it was nondescript. We didn’t really know what it was about, but after seeing the pictures, I think its a much bigger issue than I initially thought it was,” Parent Rebecca Holland said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Bean several times but did not hear back.

District officials declined to comment on this specific case to Eyewitness News, however parents received the following letter from the district superintendent Dr. David Goodin:

Good afternoon,

I’m writing to share with you information about a story circulating in our community.

Late last week, Spring-Ford Area School District administration was made aware of a video featuring an employee, outside of the school setting, participating in an amateur wrestling event.

Once administrators were made aware of the video they acted immediately to conduct an ongoing internal investigation. As this is a personnel matter, details will not be addressed publicly at this time.

I want to assure you that the actions portrayed in this video do not represent the core values of the school district. As an educational organization, we pride ourselves in providing a safe and nurturing learning environment.

Thank you for your understanding, support and continued trust in the Spring-Ford Area School District.

Dr. David Goodin

Spring-Ford Superintendent