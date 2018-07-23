Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) — Members of the Toms River First Aid Squad were in for a surprise when they got their IHOP bill.

A woman, who chooses to remain anonymous, decided to pay in full the tab for the IHOP patrons last week.

On the back of the receipt, the note reads: “Paid, thank you for all you do! Have a great day!!—Recovering Addict”

The gesture combined with the message brought a reciprocated feeling of gratitude as the Toms River First Aid Squad posted the following message on their Facebook page:

“To the woman who paid our tab today at IHOP, thank you so much for paying for our breakfast. This gift was amazingly thoughtful, and brought our table of tired EMTs to tears. We are so blessed to be able to serve you and everyone else who lives and works in the greater Toms River area. Good luck on your journey of recovery!”