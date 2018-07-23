WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Southeast Pennsylvania And Lehigh Valley Until 4 A.M. Tuesday
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – The Evesham Township Police is helping those struggling with substance abuse.

It’s all part of the “Straight To Treatment” program that assists people with finding treatment options.

Recovery professionals from Oaks Integrated Care will be on hand Monday from noon to 7 p.m. at the Evesham Township Police Department.

The program is available to everybody, regardless of residence and even for those who are uninsured.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia can be handed in without the fear of possession charges being filed.

