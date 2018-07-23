Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS) — Tensions are high in Sacramento, California after a police SUV allegedly ran over a teenage boy being chased on his bike.

Investigators say officers tried to stop the bicyclist for a “vehicle code violation.”

Police pursued the suspect on foot and by car.

UPDATE Sac PD:young man was initially contacted by an officer for a bicycle code violation. The suspect then ran on foot, and was chased by the officer. Det. McCauley says the suspect has minor injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. No further details @CBSSacramento — Angela Musallam (@AngelaNews) July 23, 2018

The teen’s family says the SUV crashed into him, breaking his back.

At one point, police formed a riot line due to the hysterical reactions of the family.

Police describe the suspect as a 16-year-old white male who is in the hospital with minor injuries but complaining of pain.