SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS) — Tensions are high in Sacramento, California after a police SUV allegedly ran over a teenage boy being chased on his bike.
Investigators say officers tried to stop the bicyclist for a “vehicle code violation.”
Police pursued the suspect on foot and by car.
The teen’s family says the SUV crashed into him, breaking his back.
At one point, police formed a riot line due to the hysterical reactions of the family.
Police describe the suspect as a 16-year-old white male who is in the hospital with minor injuries but complaining of pain.