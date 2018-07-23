WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Southeast Pennsylvania And Lehigh Valley Until 4 A.M. Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS) — Tensions are high in Sacramento, California after a police SUV allegedly ran over a teenage boy being chased on his bike.

Investigators say officers tried to stop the bicyclist for a “vehicle code violation.”

Police pursued the suspect on foot and by car.

The teen’s family says the SUV crashed into him, breaking his back.

At one point, police formed a riot line due to the hysterical reactions of the family.

Police describe the suspect as a 16-year-old white male who is in the hospital with minor injuries but complaining of pain.

 

