PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have released a video of the man suspected of being involved in a sexual assault pattern in the West Philadelphia section of the city.

The video shows a man dressed in dark pants, a dark hoodie, and a black hat approaching a woman at a gas station.

Apparently, this was the second occurrence that followed an earlier assault, both of which happened between July 17 and July 19, 2018.

Police stated that the incident captured on video happened on July 18 around 4:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Girard Avenue.

A woman told police that while pumping gas an unknown man approached her and pushed a gun into her side.

Police say the suspect then forced her into a vehicle which was occupied by another victim.

Police say the suspect then sexually assaulted both victims in the vehicle. He fled afterward and took with him $420 from the victims.

This suspect is described as a black male in his 40s to 50s with a thin build and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, tan pants and a brown hat.

In an earlier incident, police say around 5:45 a.m. a woman reported an unknown man tapped her on the shoulder near the 4700 block of South Concourse Drive. The woman says when she turned towards the man he was armed and said that “if she moved or screamed he would shoot her.”

Police say the suspect fled with the victim’s Beats headphones and her Apple iPhone.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 40s to 50s. He is roughly 6-feet tall, weighing 175 pounds. He reportedly has a gray beard, blue jeans, a gray hoodie and was last seen wearing red, white and blue sneakers and a black hat.

Anyone with any information regarding these incidents is asked to call police at 215-685-3251.