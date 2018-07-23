Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS/AP) – The National Weather Service will try to determine if a tornado touched down in Lehigh County.

A survey team on Monday will examine damage left behind as a severe storm moved through Heidelberg Township on Sunday.

A portion of a barn’s roof on Saegersville Road was torn off and trees were downed in the Lehigh County community.

A firefighter posted a video which appears to show a funnel cloud forming.

The weather service confirmed two tornadoes struck northeast Pennsylvania last month, injuring six people and damaging more than a dozen businesses.

Heavy downpours are possible throughout the state on Monday.

