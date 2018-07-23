Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A Bensalem animal shelter is holding a special “Catsmas in July” event featuring a reduction in the price of cat adoptions. The shelter is hoping to encourage people to give these felines a forever home.

“Our shelter is full with cats, and we can’t empty it without the help and participation of our community of animal lovers,” said Jack Griffin, director of shelter services.

The Women’s Humane Society will lower its price for cats and kittens to $25.

Normally, a kitten from the shelter has an adoption fee of $90 while an older cat’s fee is $55.

The promotion hopes to lessen the shelter’s full capacity due to an increased amount of animal intake and owner surrenders. It’s quite common at this time of year for shelters to see a larger number of pets remaining in their organizations since people are more focused on travel plans and vacations during the summer.

This season also happens to be the height of “kitten season” when shelters are overwhelmed with litters of homeless or orphaned kittens.

“If you are thinking about adopting a pet, there is no time like the present. It is literally saving a life,” Griffin added.

Shelter officials also reminded that fostering a pet is also an impactful way to help without requiring a long-term commitment.

Two- to three-month foster commitments can help shelters alleviate overcrowding during the summer and also gives cats a break from the stressful shelter environment.

All adoptions at the Women’s Humane Society include spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip, flea/tick treatment, and free and discounted veterinary services.

The “Catsmas in July” adoption promotion will run through the week until Saturday, July 28.

More information about hours and adoption at the Adoption Center can be found on their website.