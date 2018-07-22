Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of people across the Delaware Valley are without power Sunday morning after a stormy night.

Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Philadelphia counties are all reported experiencing power outages.

As crews work to restore electricity, many are waking up to scattered debris along with downed trees and power lines in some areas.

A taxi driver in West Philadelphia is now recovering from non-life threatening injuries after a tree fell on his cab at 44th and Spruce Streets around 5:10 a.m.

He is reported to have suffered injuries to his chest and leg.

A downed tree blocked both westbound lanes of Spring Garden Street between 19th and 20th Streets. It barely missed a Nissan Versa.

The car suffered minor damage to its taillight.

Crews responded to a tree blocking train tracks in Ardmore near Karakung Drive and East Manoa Road.

In Burlington County, a tree fell into a house but the family inside was not hurt.