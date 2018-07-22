Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of people across the Delaware Valley are without power Sunday morning after a stormy night.
Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Philadelphia counties are all reported experiencing power outages.
Phillies-Padres Game Postponed Due To Rain
As crews work to restore electricity, many are waking up to scattered debris along with downed trees and power lines in some areas.
A taxi driver in West Philadelphia is now recovering from non-life threatening injuries after a tree fell on his cab at 44th and Spruce Streets around 5:10 a.m.
He is reported to have suffered injuries to his chest and leg.
A downed tree blocked both westbound lanes of Spring Garden Street between 19th and 20th Streets. It barely missed a Nissan Versa.
The car suffered minor damage to its taillight.
Coastal System Brings End To Good Weather With Heavy Downpours
Crews responded to a tree blocking train tracks in Ardmore near Karakung Drive and East Manoa Road.
In Burlington County, a tree fell into a house but the family inside was not hurt.