PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —The manufacturer behind Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits announced a voluntary nationwide recall of their products due to salmonella concerns.

As of Saturday, Mondelez Global says there have been no reported complaints but the company is doing the recall as a precaution after the whey powder supplier issued a recall.

ritz recall 2108 chart RECALL: Ritz Bits, Sandwich Crackers Recalled Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

Credit: (CBS3)

The recall impacts 16 different products that are available throughout the United States, including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Mondelez Global warns consumers to not eat any of the listed products and they should get rid of them.

If you have any concerns or seek more information on the recall, you can contact Mondelez Global at 1-844-366 -1171.

Mondelez Global says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has knowledge of the recall.

