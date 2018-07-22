WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Warning For Berks, Chester Counties In Southeastern Pennsylvania Until 12:45 A.M. Monday
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Water rescues are underway in Chester County on Sunday evening.

chesco water rescue 2 Officials: Water Rescues Ongoing As Multiple People Stranded During Chester County Flash Flood Warning

Credit: (Chester County Working Fires)

Crews responded to a call for multiple people being stuck in their cars as rising water flooded a parking lot.

Officials say the call came in around 8:05 p.m. as rescuers are currently working to help get the stranded people out from their cars near the intersection of Thouron and North Chatham Roads in West Malborough Township.

The water rescues come as the area is under a Flash Flood Warning until about 1 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather officials say up to two inches of rain have fallen in the area, just after a couple inches that fell earlier.

In addition, some locations that could experience flooding include Coatesville, Oxford, Parkesburg, West Grove, Honey Brook, Homeville, Cochranville, Glenmoore, Ladenberg, Kemblesville, North Star, Atglen, South Coatesville, Avondale, Christiana, Modena, Thorndale and Toughkenamon.

