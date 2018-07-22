Firefighter Wrangles Alligator At Delaware County Creek

PROSPECT PARK, Del. (CBS) — An alligator that was found in a creek in Delaware County has been wrangled.
Delaware County officials reported to calls about an alligator at approximately 8:30 a.m.
The incident occurred on the 400 block of Nassau Boulevard in Prospect Park.
A person called to report the gator and a team arrived to take care of the matter.
An off-duty Philadelphia firefighter is said to have been the one to wrestle it.
Video shows the man wading in the water with a net as he attempts to catch the alligator.
“I see the tail of the gator,” a person off camera can be heard saying.
The firefighter can be heard shouting “whoa” as he traps the gator in the net.
Once caught, they put the gator into a plastic storage bin while they contacted an agency that would take it.