Firefighter Wrangles Alligator At Delaware County Creek

PROSPECT PARK, Del. (CBS) — An alligator that was found in a creek in Delaware County has been wrangled.

Delaware County officials reported to calls about an alligator at approximately 8:30 a.m.

The incident occurred on the 400 block of Nassau Boulevard in Prospect Park.

A person called to report the gator and a team arrived to take care of the matter.



Credit: Philly Fire Feed.

An off-duty Philadelphia firefighter is said to have been the one to wrestle it.

Video shows the man wading in the water with a net as he attempts to catch the alligator.

“I see the tail of the gator,” a person off camera can be heard saying.

The firefighter can be heard shouting “whoa” as he traps the gator in the net.

Once caught, they put the gator into a plastic storage bin while they contacted an agency that would take it.