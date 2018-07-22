WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Warning For Berks, Chester Counties In Southeastern Pennsylvania Until 12:45 A.M. Monday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMJeep Sports Zone
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    12:35 AMEntertainment Tonight
    01:35 AMThe James Brown Show
    02:05 AMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (CBS) — An 11-year-old is way ahead of the class as he already has his college degree.

William Maillis graduated from Saint Petersburg College in Florida on Sunday.

Maillis started college in 2016 after graduating high school at nine years old.

william maillis I Want To Prove To The World That God Does Exists Through Science: 11 Year Old William Maillis Earns College Degree

Credit: (CBS3)

His parents say he was always on the fast track.

By the age of two, he was doing simple math, and by four, he learned algebra.

William received an associate in arts degree.

Maillis plans to continue his education at the University of South Florida.

“I want to prove to the world that God does exist through science,” he said.

Maillis goal is to complete his doctorate by the time he’s 18.

Comments
  1. foreverLiberal (@foreverLiberal) says:
    July 22, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    He’ll probably cite “Answers In Genesis” as a source in his ‘proof”. :p

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s