Comments
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (CBS) — An 11-year-old is way ahead of the class as he already has his college degree.
William Maillis graduated from Saint Petersburg College in Florida on Sunday.
Maillis started college in 2016 after graduating high school at nine years old.
His parents say he was always on the fast track.
By the age of two, he was doing simple math, and by four, he learned algebra.
William received an associate in arts degree.
Maillis plans to continue his education at the University of South Florida.
“I want to prove to the world that God does exist through science,” he said.
Maillis goal is to complete his doctorate by the time he’s 18.
