PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Berks County’s own Taylor Swift is getting a reputation – for making lots of money.

Her “Reputation” tour ranks number one in revenue for concert tours worldwide, according to new numbers from Pollstar.

Swift performed in Philadelphia last weekend.

Her tour earns about $10.3 million per city.

The tour will visit more than 50 cities in North America, the UK, Australia and Japan.

