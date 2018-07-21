Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Berks County’s own Taylor Swift is getting a reputation – for making lots of money.

Taylor Swift Superfans Get Engaged At Philadelphia Concert

Her “Reputation” tour ranks number one in revenue for concert tours worldwide, according to new numbers from Pollstar.

Swift performed in Philadelphia last weekend.

8-Year-Old Girl On A Mission To Hug Police Officers In All 50 States

Her tour earns about $10.3 million per city.

The tour will visit more than 50 cities in North America, the UK, Australia and Japan.