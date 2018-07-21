Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A robbery ends with a man found shot in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood.

‘She’s Traumatized’: Police Say 2 Men Try To Sexually Assault Elderly Woman After Breaking Into Her Home

Police say two men robbed, pistol-whipped, and shot a 49-year-old man.

He was found near 13th and Rockland Streets; however, it is not clear if the crimes happened there.

The man was shot in the right leg and taken to Einstein Medical Center.

The victim is in stable condition.

Philly Police Investigating ‘Sexual Assault Pattern’ In West Philly

Two suspects fled the scene after the attack and it is unknown what was stolen from the victim.

So far, there have been no arrests.