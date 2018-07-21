  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A robbery ends with a man found shot in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood.

Police say two men robbed, pistol-whipped, and shot a 49-year-old man.

He was found near 13th and Rockland Streets; however, it is not clear if the crimes happened there.

Credit: CBS3.

The man was shot in the right leg and taken to Einstein Medical Center.

The victim is in stable condition.

Two suspects fled the scene after the attack and it is unknown what was stolen from the victim.

So far, there have been no arrests.

