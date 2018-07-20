Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBS Local) – A newborn baby in Texas has already been guaranteed food for life and a job, after her mother gave birth in a Chick-fil-A bathroom.

Falon Griffin was having intense contractions when she and her husband stopped at the fast-food restaurant in San Antonio to drop off their daughters with a family friend. She had to use the bathroom, but the restaurant was closed.

The couple banged on the door and begged the staff to let Griffin inside. Store director Brenda Enriquez tells KSAT-TV she opened the door and Griffin was screaming. Enriquez grabbed some towels to help the couple.

“I didn’t know I was going to have a baby in there! I was going to the restroom,” the mother told reporters.

Husband Robert Griffin says he managed to unwrap the umbilical cord from the baby’s neck and deliver their new daughter, Gracelyn Griffin.

Mom and baby are reportedly doing fine. Chick-fil-A says Gracelyn will have free Chick-fil-A for life and her first job waiting for her when she turns 14. The San Antonio franchise’s owners added that they’re already planning Gracelyn’s first birthday party.

