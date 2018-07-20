Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — M. Night Shyamalan fans are you ready? The new “Glass” trailer is here!

Officials debuted the trailer during a comic-con event in San Diego.

Glass caps off the trilogy of “Unbreakable” and “Split.”

Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, who played Elijah Price aka Mr. Glass, will reprise their roles nearly two decades after “Unbreakable” was released. “Unbreakable,” Shyamalan’s second film after his breakout hit “The Sixth Sense,” follows the binary relationship of David Dunn and Mr. Glass, the iconic standoff between a superhero and his villain.

James McAvoy returns from “Split” as Kevin Wendell Crumb — and his 23 personalities — along with Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey.

Shyamalan and his crews were spotted in the Philly area last year while the movie was being filmed.

“Glass” is set to hit theaters January 2019.