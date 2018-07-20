Van With 2 Crime Spree Suspects Crashes Into Commuter Bus

  • CBS 3On Air

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a church van being chased by police has crashed into a New Jersey Transit commuter, and 10 people have sustained minor injuries.

Officials say the two suspects who were being pursued following a crime spree early Friday in Newark, New Jersey, are in custody.

The NJ Transit bus was headed to Newark Penn Station when it was struck just after 2 a.m. Friday. Police say the driver and nine passengers were not seriously injured.

Police say two masked suspects in the van had robbed two people at gunpoint within five minutes of each other in Newark around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. A third person was robbed around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

Maplewood police chased the vehicle into Newark just after 2 a.m. and a Maplewood patrol car crashed into another vehicle.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Department continued the pursuit and the van hit the bus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

