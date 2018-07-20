Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) — The striped bass that hang around the Margate Marina know that when the bits of sliced mackerel start flying, “The Keeper” is getting ready to head out.

Running two 4-hour fishing trips daily Captain John Herron and his crew aboard “The Keeper” have been taking Margate visitors flounder fishing for 21 years.

“Oh you come out here the weather’s great, it’s nice everybody had a good time and it’s neat we show everybody what to,” says Herron.

The picturesque waterways behind Margate are home to many birds and sea creatures but when it comes to summer fishing – flounder is the top prize.