Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police in Philadelphia are investigating a sexual assault pattern that has developed in the West Philadelphia section of the city.

The assaults allegedly occurred between July 17, 2018 and July 19, 2018.

Police say around 5:45 a.m. a woman reported an unknown man tapped her on the shoulder near the 4700 block of South Concourse Drive. The woman says when she turned towards the man he was armed and said that “if she moved or screamed he would shoot her.”

“The offender then brought her under a tree, when he pulled his pants down and ordered the complaint to do the same. The male then forced the complainant to perform oral sex on him; he then digitally sexually assaulted the complainant,” said police in a news release.

Police say the suspect fled with the victim’s Beats headphones and her Apple iPhone.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 40s to 50s. He is roughly 6-feet tall, weighing 175 pounds. He reportedly has a gray beard, blue jeans, a gray hoodie and was last seen wearing red, white and blue sneakers and a black hat.

Police say another incident happened on July 18 around 4:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Girard Avenue.

A woman told police that while pumping gas an unknown man approached her and pushed a gun into her side.

Police say the suspect then forced her into a vehicle which was occupied by another victim.

“The offender then forced the pair to drive to an unknown location, when he ordered both complainants into the back seat. The offender then told the complainants to undress waist down as he indecently assaulted them. The offender then forced each complainant to perform oral sex on him; he then digitally sexually assaulted both complainants. The offender ordered both complainants back to the front seat as he exited and told them to drive away,” said police. “The male fled the location taking approximately $420 USC from the complainants.”

This suspect is described as a black male in his 40s to 50s with a thin build and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, tan pants and a brown hat.

Anyone with any information regarding these incidents is asked to call police at 215-685-3251.