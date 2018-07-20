  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Nick Foles and the Eagles beat Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl, and now he’s beating Brady again.

Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles Wins ESPY For Best Championship Performance 

This time, it’s in merchandise sales.

The NFL Players Association says between March 1 and May 31, Foles’ number nine Eagles jersey was number one, with Brady’s Patriots jersey in second place.

‘Go Eagles’: Mike Trout Gives Shout-Out To Super Bowl Champs During All-Star Game 

Carson Wentz’s jersey was number three.

The Eagles report to training camp next week in pursuit of another Super Bowl title.

