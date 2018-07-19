Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

LONDON (CBS) — Zookeepers in London have given a baby penguin a fighting chance for a healthy life.

The preemie penguin came into the world a little earlier than expected after her parents accidentally broke her egg’s shell.

“When keepers checked the nest boxes on Penguin Beach, they found an egg that had been accidentally broken by its parents. And a tiny chick was still alive inside,” wrote the London Zoo on Facebook.

“Keepers rushed her to our onsite vet clinic to give her a fighting chance. She’s now doing really well and is staying in a custom-built incubation room cosying up to a cuddly toy penguin,” the zoo further explained.

Rainbow currently lives in an incubator with a toy penguin to keep her company.

Zookeepers say she will stay there until she gains enough weight to join the rest of the penguin colony.