Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) – Dashcam video captured a manhole explosion in Princeton on Wednesday night.

The underground explosion happened just before 11 p.m. at Prospect Avenue near Washington Road.

Luckily, no one was injured, but police are reminding residents that when a street is closed and officers or barricades are present, to obey the instructions and find an alternate route.

The cause of the accidental explosion remains under investigation.