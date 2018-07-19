BREAKING:Massive Fire Destroys Catholic School Building In Delaware County
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:HealthWatch, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter 

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS) — Researchers at the University of Connecticut have found that tanning bed addictions can be encouraged by gyms.

The new study finds that people are more likely to be addicted to tanning beds when the method is offered at their gym.

Injuries Reported In Blast A Pennsylvania Army Depot

The study surveyed 636 people who had used a tanning bed at least once. Nearly half of the gyms in the U.S. have tanning beds.

“By pairing exercise with tanning beds, gyms send the message that tanning is part of a healthy lifestyle. It is not,” explained Sherry Pagoto, a professor at the university and president of the Society of Behavioral Medicine.

Pagoto pointed out that gymgoers work out largely to look good and gyms offer tanning beds since that is another method people use to improve their looks.

However, people often forget that using a tanning bed increases exposure to ultraviolet light and can lead to melanoma.

‘Awesome Human Award’: Starbucks Worker Saves Senior Portrait Photo Shoot During Storm

“Indoor tanning is the same class of carcinogen as tobacco, radon, and arsenic,” says Pagoto.

The study also found that greater tanning was associated with more frequent exercise.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s