After observing 50 participants, the researchers found that if people had a caffeine-infused juice at breakfast they ate 10 percent less.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBS) — A new study by the University at Buffalo finds that caffeine may not help in efforts to shed extra pounds.
According to researchers, caffeine is frequently added to dietary supplements with claims that it helps weight loss.
However, they did not eat less food throughout the day.
They concluded that at best caffeine had a weak effect on energy intake and is not an effective appetite suppressant.