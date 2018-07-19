Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles keeps adding to his trophy case as he won “Best Championship Performance” during Wednesday night’s ESPY awards.
Foles’ turn as starting quarterback was unforgettable last season.
“It’s so much fun to go to work in that locker room every single day. I couldn’t have done it without y’all. I mean, we see what happens. We won the first Super Bowl in Philadelphia history,” said Foles.
Foles beat out three other competitors for the award including Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant, and the Houston Astros’ George Springer.
His “Philly, Philly” touchdown catch made him an even bigger fan favorite and spoke to how strong the quarterback’s performance was throughout the season.
In his speech, Foles thanked his wife and fans as well.
“And then to the Philadelphia fans. Y’all get a (bad) rap everywhere, but the passion, y’all bring it every single day. So thank y’all.”
Foles’ award was the only one that the Eagles took home during Wednesday’s ESPYs.