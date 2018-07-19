Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles keeps adding to his trophy case as he won “Best Championship Performance” during Wednesday night’s ESPY awards.

Foles’ turn as starting quarterback was unforgettable last season.

“It’s so much fun to go to work in that locker room every single day. I couldn’t have done it without y’all. I mean, we see what happens. We won the first Super Bowl in Philadelphia history,” said Foles.

Best Championship Performance goes to the Super Bowl LII MVP. Congrats @NickFoles! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/yI4qyDBaW7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 19, 2018

Foles beat out three other competitors for the award including Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant, and the Houston Astros’ George Springer.

His “Philly, Philly” touchdown catch made him an even bigger fan favorite and spoke to how strong the quarterback’s performance was throughout the season.

In his speech, Foles thanked his wife and fans as well.

.@NickFoles thanks @Eagles fans for always bringing the passion as he accepts the ESPY for Best Championship Performance. #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/GOofRFBnxC — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 19, 2018

“And then to the Philadelphia fans. Y’all get a (bad) rap everywhere, but the passion, y’all bring it every single day. So thank y’all.”

Foles’ award was the only one that the Eagles took home during Wednesday’s ESPYs.